Separated And Deported: A Father's Story

He and his daughter have firsthand experience with Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration police

Arnovis Guido holds up a photo of his daughter, Meybelin, who was separated from him in late May after he asked for asylum.

Arnovis Guidos Portillo checks his phone Friday in El Salvador. When he gets a call from his daughter, he's not sure how she knows the right number - or where the call is coming from.

A dress and other items belonging to Meybelin Guidos Portillo, 6, wait at her father's home in the coastal province of Usulutan.