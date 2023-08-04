'Sensationalised Stories': US Singer Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Charges By Ex Dancers

Lizzo has denied the sexual harassment allegations levied against her.

American singer Lizzo has responded to the sexual harassment allegations levied against her by former tour dancers stating that their claims are "sensationalised stories". Earlier this week, three dancers- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the singer over claims they were weight-shamed and sexually harassed.

She took to Twitter and said, "The last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She added that these "sensationalised stories" were levied by former employees "who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional". The Grammy winning artist emphasised that it was never her "intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team".

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she continued.

Lizzo added, " I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight."

In the lawsuit, a dancer claimed she was pressured to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club in late February. The complaints filed by the three dancers include harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

The suit also stated that Ms Davis was pressured to participate in a nude photo shoot to stay in a dance competition despite her discomfort. She claimed she feared losing her job if she didn't comply with the 35-year-old singer's requests. Further, the lawsuit alleged that she harassed the dancers by subjecting them to her religious beliefs against their will.

"Ms Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations," the lawsuit stated.

It is to be noted that the lawsuit stated that Ms Davis and Ms Williams were eventually fired while Ms Rodriguez resigned over the behaviour.