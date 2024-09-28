Advertisement

Senior Iran Military Unit General killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon: Report

General Abbas Nilforoushan, deputy commander of Guards operations, "was killed in Israel's attack on Lebanon that assassinated the Hezbollah chief," said the official IRNA news agency, giving no further details.

General Abbas Nilforoushan was the deputy commander of Guards operations. (Representational)
Tehran:

A senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, state media reported Saturday.

