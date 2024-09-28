Senior Iran Military Unit General killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon: Report

A senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, state media reported Saturday.

General Abbas Nilforoushan, deputy commander of Guards operations, "was killed in Israel's attack on Lebanon that assassinated the Hezbollah chief," said the official IRNA news agency, giving no further details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)