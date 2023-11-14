'Seeking Light Of Wisdom': Joe Biden Celebrates Diwali At White House

Joe Biden lit a diya with US First Lady Jill Biden (File)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he lit a "diya" (earthen lamp) to embrace the spirit of Diwali. Mr Biden shared a video of the festivities on X (formerly known as Twitter) and can be seen lighting a diya with US First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

“Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he posted.

Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolize Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.



May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light. pic.twitter.com/eHjfQ68rXU — President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2023

Mr Biden's Diwali celebration video was widely acknowledged.

A user wrote, “Congratulations America, wish you strength and prosperity. Wish you good health.”

Congratulations America, wish you strength and prosperity. Wish you good health — Tôi Yêu Viêt Nam ( love Viet Nam) (@ebookingvn) November 14, 2023

“Diwali as a festival spreads a lightning positiveness. Happy Diwali,” said a person.

Diwali as a festival spread a lightening positiveness..

Happy Diwali..✨???? — Sachin Yadav (@imsachinyadav1) November 14, 2023

“We pray for light, peace, unity and love” echoed a few on social media.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. We pray for light, peace, unity and love. — Ella Madu (@Ellamadu3) November 14, 2023

“May Diwali bring you hope and peace,” read a comment.

May Diwali's brings you hope and peace — ENK (@WMKonsulting) November 14, 2023

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has Indian roots, also celebrated the festival of lights on Tuesday at her official residence.

During the event, she emphasised the significance of observing the festival of lights, especially in the current global context marked by the Israel-Hamas war.

Wishing everyone a blessed Diwali. pic.twitter.com/h6JcHrxlBm — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 12, 2023

“We celebrate Diwali at a time when there's a lot happening in our world. I think it's important that as we celebrate Diwali, which is about celebrating the light, we understand it is always in the context of understanding the contrast between light and dark moments” Ms Harris stated in her brief remarks to predominantly Indian American guests, as per a PTI report.

In India, people marked the festivities on November 12, Sunday.