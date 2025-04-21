Security Chief Failed Miserably On Oct 7 When Hamas Attacked Israel: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against his domestic security chief Ronen Bar on Monday, saying that the head of Shin Bet "failed miserably" when Hamas attacked Israel.

"Bar confirms the assessment of all government ministers that he failed miserably on October 7th. This reason alone justifies the end of his tenure," read a lengthy response from Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office after Bar filed an affidavit containing accusations against the long-time premier.

