"Whoop This Girl's A**": Women Secret Service Agents Fight Near Barack Obama's Home

Two uniformed officers of the US Secret Service have been suspended following a physical altercation outside former President Barack Obama's Washington, DC, home. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of May 21 and was caught on video, which surfaced online earlier this week.

Footage published by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree on X shows two on-duty female agents pushing and punching each other. The confrontation took place over 3 km from the White House.

"I need a supervisor out here... immediately before I whoop this girl's a**," one of the officers is heard saying into her radio, according to the audio released along with the video.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the altercation to The NY Post, saying, "The US Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 am on May 21."

It said an internal investigation was underway. The officers involved have been suspended pending the outcome. "The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behaviour that violates that code is unacceptable," they added.

The reason for the dispute remains unclear, and the agency has not disclosed the identities of the officers involved.

This was not the first instance of misconduct within the Secret Service's uniformed ranks.

In April 2024, Michelle Herczeg, assigned to protect then-Vice President Kamala Harris, was accused of physically attacking her supervisor after being relieved of duty. According to reports, Ms Herczeg had been throwing sanitary pads and screaming at colleagues before the incident.

In a separate case the same year, an active-duty Secret Service agent was accused of sexually assaulting a Harris staffer in a hotel room in Wisconsin. The agent was reportedly drunk and was later found passed out in the hallway.

In 2022, a Secret Service agent was fired after bringing a romantic partner into the Obamas' Hawaii home and suggesting having sex in Michelle Obama's bathroom, violating security rules.