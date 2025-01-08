Sean Diddy Reportedly Jealous Over New Inmate Luigi Mangiones Growing Fame

Sean "Diddy" Combs is fuming over the attention fellow inmate Luigi Mangione has received inside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a source revealed to The NY Post on Tuesday. The disgraced rapper, arrested on sex trafficking charges in September, has allegedly been “throwing tantrums” over Mangione, 26, stealing the spotlight from him.

Diddy was the most famous prisoner at MDC when he first arrived, but his reign ended after Mangione was arrested in early December for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Since Mangione's arrival, he has reportedly become a sensation among fellow inmates, with some even praising him as a hero, largely due to his controversial actions surrounding the CEO's death.

"Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," a source said, as per The NY Post. The source added that Combs' ego remains as large as ever, saying, “Even in prison, Diddy's ego is bigger than life. He's going to have [Mangione] on his s**t list.”

Diddy's desire to always be the centre of attention comes as no surprise to a former member of his inner circle, who was recently cut off financially. “He always wants to be the centre of everything,” the former insider said. “If he feels like anyone takes his attention, he doesn't take it well. He gets pissed off, and if he has the power to do it, he makes the other person's life miserable.”

Diddy is facing decades in prison, with authorities charging him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024, seizing hundreds of sex videos and a stash of sex paraphernalia, including 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube.

Mangione is facing a potential life sentence on 11 counts, including first-degree murder. Authorities say he shot Thompson just days after the 26-year-old wrote a manifesto criticising insurance companies.

Though both prisoners share the same legal team, they have never interacted. Luigi Mangione's lawyer is married to Diddy's attorney.