Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Karen Friedman-Agnifilo Married To Diddy's Attorney

Luigi Mangione, the University of Pennsylvania graduate accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has hired high-profile lawyer Karen Friedman-Agnifilo to defend him. Interestingly, Ms Friedman-Agnifilo's husband, Marc Agnifilo, is currently representing rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in his ongoing sex trafficking case.

Who is Karen Friedman-Agnifilo?

Karen Friedman-Agnifilo served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, overseeing approximately 500 lawyers, 700 support staff, and 80,000 cases annually, as per her website. She was responsible for policy matters, including the Criminal Justice Investment Initiative, which involved investing $800 million in criminal asset forfeiture funds to improve public safety and promote a fair justice system.

Ms Karen Friedman-Agnifilo graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and earned her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1992.

She rejoined the Manhattan DA's Office in 2010 as Executive ADA and Chief of the Trial Division, after serving as General Counsel to the New York City Mayor's Criminal Justice Coordinator. There, she managed multi-agency criminal justice projects and shaped New York City's criminal justice policies.

Ms Friedman-Agnifilo has worked on various high-profile issues, including human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence, juvenile justice, fraud, and mental health. She has also been involved in technology-related criminal justice projects.

She served 14 years as an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, including four years as Deputy Chief of the Sex Crimes Unit. She also worked in the Homicide Investigation Unit, Family Violence and Child Abuse Bureau, and the Asian Gang Unit.

She joined her husband's private firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, in 2021.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested on Monday after a five-day manhunt. Police found him at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania after an employee recognised him. He is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson, 50, near the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue during UnitedHealthcare's investor conference earlier this month.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges, including murder and gun possession. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania.