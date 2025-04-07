Sea Lions Attacking Humans In Southern California. Here's Why

The sea lion attack on a Long Beach girl in the waters off the California coast a week ago has led to many asking why the creature exhibited such erratic behaviour. The March 30 attack on Pheobe Beltran, 15, was the second such incident along the 70 miles of Southern California shoreline in recent times, according to multiple reports.

Experts claim a recent surge in algae-induced toxins among marine creatures might be one of the reasons for unpredictable behaviour among sea lions.

While it was difficult to pinpoint the cause for the sea lion's aggression, it was consistent with signs observed in animals suffering from lethal algal bloom-induced domoic acid toxicosis, they said.

Often known as red tide, it has reportedly caused illness in hundreds of animals off the coast of southern California since late February, The Guardian reported.

John Warner, the CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Centre in Los Angeles, told CNN that something was on in this specific bloom that appears to be worse on several levels.

"The sea lions are coming in almost comatose by the time they're stranding. But volume-wise, it's definitely the worst we've ever seen," Mr Warner said.

Giancarlo Rulli, a Marine Mammal Centre spokesperson, said in an email that "lethargy, disorientation, and abnormal neurologic behaviour (seizures/tremoring)" are common basic behaviours for sea lions affected by the neurotoxin.

Sea lion and seal attacks are rare, he continued, cautioning the public to keep at least 150 feet from animals on beaches and never interact with marine species.

Apart from Ms Beltran, who was repeatedly bitten during a 1,000-yard swim test for the Long Beach Junior Lifeguards cadet program, a surfer in Oxnard in Ventura County was bitten by a sea lion in open water up the coast on March 21. He claimed the incident left him "shaken" to his very core.