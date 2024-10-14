Scientists Reconstruct Face Of Car-Sized Insect That Roamed Earth 340 Million Years Ago

Scientists have finally uncovered the secrets of Arthropleura, a colossal, millipede-like creature that roamed Earth 340 million years ago. This ancient arthropod's enormous size and mysterious existence had baffled palaeontologists for centuries. However, the discovery of juvenile fossils in a French coal field, collected in the 1980s, has now provided crucial clues. Using advanced CT scanning techniques, researchers were able to model the head without damaging the delicate fossils.
The scans revealed a round head adorned with two short, bell-shaped antennae, and two protruding eyes similar to those of crabs. A small mouth, likely used for scavenging leaves and bark, was also identified. Additionally, the findings confirmed that Arthropleura shed its exoskeleton through an opening on its head, a characteristic common among arthropods. Despite its massive size, the creature's diet was likely just vegetation from the forests it lived in.
WE SAID LEGGY FELLA WAS GONNA HAVE NEWS— Dactylioceras🇵🇸 (@Dinoh555) October 9, 2024
MEET THE NEW Arthropleurahttps://t.co/stbp4i4EpQ pic.twitter.com/4E6cIyMazn
A co-author of the study Mickael Lheritier explained, ''We discovered that it had the body of a millipede, but the head of a centipede.''
Palebiologist James Lamsdell, who wasn't involved in the study, said: "We've been wanting to see what the head of this animal looked like for a really long time. When you chip away at the rock, you don't know what part of a delicate fossil may have been lost or damaged.''
As the ancestor of centipedes and millipedes, Arthropleura belongs to the vast arthropod group, which encompasses a diverse range of creatures. This group includes insects, crustaceans such as crabs, as well as arachnids like spiders and scorpions.
Since the late 1800s, scientists have painstakingly collected and analysed Arthropleura remnants, gradually piecing together the puzzle of its existence and significance in the ancient world.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world