Scientists Reconstruct Face Of Car-Sized Insect That Roamed Earth 340 Million Years Ago

Scientists have finally uncovered the secrets of Arthropleura, a colossal, millipede-like creature that roamed Earth 340 million years ago. This ancient arthropod's enormous size and mysterious existence had baffled palaeontologists for centuries. However, the discovery of juvenile fossils in a French coal field, collected in the 1980s, has now provided crucial clues. Using advanced CT scanning techniques, researchers were able to model the head without damaging the delicate fossils.

The scans revealed a round head adorned with two short, bell-shaped antennae, and two protruding eyes similar to those of crabs. A small mouth, likely used for scavenging leaves and bark, was also identified. Additionally, the findings confirmed that Arthropleura shed its exoskeleton through an opening on its head, a characteristic common among arthropods. Despite its massive size, the creature's diet was likely just vegetation from the forests it lived in.

