School In US Listed On Real Estate Website For Rs 34.7 Lakh As Part Of Student Prank

The property listing called the Meade Senior High School a "half-working jail".

A high school in the US was listed on real estate website Zillow for $42,069 (Rs 34.7 lakh), which authorities say was an "incredibly creative" prank by the students. The Meade Senior High School in Maryland appeared on the website briefly before being removed hours later, according to a report in New York Post. The listing described the 12,458-square-foot building complex as a "half-working jail", the outlet further said. The complex was also described as having 20 bedrooms, 15 baths, a spacious kitchen, and a private basketball court.

"This nice half-working jail is on sale for a steal!!! All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!! The school also comes with dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life," the listing on Zillow said, as per the Post.

School officials took the suspected prank in their stride, but did raise an issue with its asking price.

"This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with such amazing amenities," Bob Mosier, chief communications officer at Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said in a statement.

"Potential buyers surely will be flocking to snap this deal up, right? This won't be on the market for long," the officer added.

This comes a few days after a group of North Carolina students poured cement into toilets at their high school as part of a "senior prank".

Williams High School said it is now investigating the matter that caused over $4,000 (Rs 3.30 lakh) in damages, as per New York Post. School authorities also said that the students broke into the school in Burlington on Thursday and poured the mix into a number of toilets and urinals.