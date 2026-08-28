"Scare Stories": Kremlin Denies NATO Attack Fears Behind CIA Chief's Visit

CIA Director John Ratcliffe travelled to Moscow this week to warn Russia not to test the resolve of NATO by attacking one of its members, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, US intelligence agencies have assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could consider testing NATO in the coming years with a limited military operation against an alliance member.

The concern is that Moscow may not necessarily begin with a full-scale attack. US officials believe the possible options could range from a cyberattack to a small ground incursion.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Ratcliffe's meetings in Moscow were with Russian intelligence officials, not Putin, although the Russian president was briefed about the discussions.

Trump Calls Trip "Semi-Routine"

US President Donald Trump, speaking to conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Wednesday, described the CIA chief's visit as "semi-routine" before turning to the war in Ukraine.

"Something may come out of it," Trump said. "We're working very hard to get that war ended and frankly they both want to see it ended at this point."

Trump also played down the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO, saying he had "had good talks" with Putin.

"He's not going to be attacking a NATO territory," Trump said.

Kremlin Dismisses NATO Attack Reports

Moscow has also rejected the reports coming from US media. Asked about reports that Russia could attack NATO following Ratcliffe's unusual visit, Peskov dismissed them as speculation.

"A lot of such scare stories are being published right now. Of course, they have nothing to do with reality", he said,

Ratcliffe's trip is the latest in a series of high-level US contacts with Russia.