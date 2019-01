Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun fears she would be killed if she was repatriated by Thai immigration officials.

The Saudi woman who made a desperate plea for asylum after arriving at Bangkok airport will not be forcibly deported, a Thai immigration official said Monday.

"If she does not want to leave, we will not force her," said immigration chief Surachate Hakparn at a press conference at Suvarnabhumi airport, adding that the UN refugee agency will be meeting her.