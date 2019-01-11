Saudi Teen To Leave For Canada Tonight: Thai Immigration Chief

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, will be boarding a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday night, before boarding a connecting flight to Canada.

World | | Updated: January 11, 2019 21:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Teen To Leave For Canada Tonight: Thai Immigration Chief

Rahaf Mohammed fled Saudi Arabia because she feared her family would kill her. (File)


BANGKOK: 

A Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her has been granted asylum in Canada, the Thai immigration chief told Reuters on Friday.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, will be boarding a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday night, immigration chief Surachate Hakpark said, before boarding a connecting flight to Canada.

"Canada has granted her asylum," Surachate told Reuters. "She'll leave tonight at 11.15 p.m."

Canadian officials were not immediately available for comment.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Saudi teenagerThailandRahaf Mohammed al-Qunun

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Alok VermaLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Akhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizKailash VijayvargiyaVirat KohliKirti Nagar FireJeff BezosSabarimala TempleRahul DravidRedmi Note 7MG HectorFoldable Smartphone

................................ Advertisement ................................