Saudi Princess Gets Suspended Sentence For Getting 'Plumber Beaten Up'

Hassa bint Salman was also ordered by the Paris court to pay a $11,000 fine. (Representational)

A French court on Thursday handed a 10-month suspended sentence to a sister of the Saudi crown prince over the beating of a workman at a luxury residence in Paris in 2016.

Hassa bint Salman, a daughter of King Salman and sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had been charged with instructing her bodyguard to beat up a plumber.

Tried in absentia and the target of an arrest warrant, she was also ordered by the Paris court to pay a 10,000 euro ($11,000) fine.

