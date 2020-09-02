Saudi Crown Prince Meets With US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Jared Kushner (AFP)

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Jared Kushner, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to the Saudi state news agency (SPA).

The two parties discussed prospects of peace in the region and the importance of resuming negotiations between both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, SPA added.

Kushner started a visit to the region on Monday that included several gulf countries.

