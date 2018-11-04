Prince Will Be 'Vindicated' After Khashoggi Probe: Saudi Billionaire

An official Saudi investigation would show the crown prince was not involved, Alwaleed bin Talal said.

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a top international businessman from the kingdom, said on Sunday that an official investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will exonerate the country's leader.

On the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures," he asked Saudi Arabia to make public as soon as possible the results of the investigation.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

Prince Alwaleed told Fox News that an official Saudi investigation would show that the crown prince was not involved in Khashoggi's killing.

"Please let's give some time for the investigation to finish," he said. "I ask Saudi Arabia now publicly, through your program, to have the investigation made public as soon as possible so whereby I believe the Saudi Crown Prince will be 100 percent vindicated and exonerated."