Saudi Arabia Says US Announcement On Jerusalem To Hurt Peace Process, Heighten Tensions

"Any US announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement.
"The kingdom's policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the US administration."
