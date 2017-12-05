Saudi Arabia Says US Announcement On Jerusalem To Hurt Peace Process, Heighten Tensions

"Any US announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement.

World | | Updated: December 05, 2017 04:56 IST
Saudi Arabia said an announcement on the status of Jerusalem could hurt the peace process (File Photo)

Washington:  Saudi Arabia said on Monday any US announcement on the status of Jerusalem before a final settlement is reached in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hurt the peace process and heighten regional tensions.

"The kingdom's policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the US administration."

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, editing by G Crosse)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

