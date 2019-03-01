Saudi Arabia Revokes Osama Bin Laden's Son's Citizenship

Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have been a matter of dispute.

Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official gazette Umm Al Qura.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading "to the identification or location in any country" of Hamza, calling him a key al Qaeda leader.