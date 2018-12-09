Saudi Arabia Rejects Extraditions To Turkey Over Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

We do not extradite our citizens, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said.

World | | Updated: December 09, 2018 23:22 IST
Saudi Arabia Rejects Extraditions To Turkey Over Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.


Riyadh: 

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We do not extradite our citizens," Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference at the end of a summit of Gulf Cooperation Council states.

"It's interesting to me that a country that would not provide us with information within a legal format... would issue arrest warrants."



