Saudi Arabia Is Giving Passports To Camels. Here's Why

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to issue official passports for camels, highlighting the animal's cultural and economic importance in the kingdom. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the move will help better manage the country's camel population and create a reliable national database. Officials believe the initiative will improve productivity and efficiency across the camel sector.

Images shared by the ministry on social media showed a green passport featuring Saudi Arabia's coat of arms and a gold illustration of a camel.

معالي نائب الوزير يدشّن جواز سفر الإبل، بهدف رفع كفاءة الإنتاجية في القطاع، وبناء قاعدة مرجعية للإبل. pic.twitter.com/iC1Qeq1bUs — وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة (@MEWA_KSA) February 3, 2026

According to state-backed broadcaster Al Ekhbariya, the document will help regulate camel trading and transport, protect owners' rights, and make it easier to prove ownership.

The government estimates that Saudi Arabia is home to around 2.2 million camels as of 2024.

Camels have played a central role in life on the Arabian Peninsula for centuries, serving as transport animals and symbols of wealth and status. Today, they are at the heart of a thriving breeding industry.

The kingdom also hosts large camel beauty contests during annual festivals, where prized animals can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. In recent years, authorities have cracked down on illegal cosmetic procedures used to improve camels' appearance, including methods to alter lips and humps. Officials say such practices go against efforts to promote natural beauty.

Camels remain deeply rooted in Saudi history, with research published in 2021 suggesting that ancient camel carvings found in the country may be around 7,000 years old.

Camel Passport Details: What Information Does It Carry?

According to news agency Anadolu Agency, the camel passport serves as a comprehensive identification document, containing a microchip number, passport number, the camel's name, date of birth, breed, sex, colour, place of birth, and date and place of issuance, as well as photographs of the animal from both sides to ensure accurate identification.

It also includes a dedicated vaccination table that clearly documents veterinary immunization records, certified by the name, signature and stamp of the veterinarian, according to the statement. Saudi Arabia ranks among the world's top camel-owning countries, with an estimated 80,000 owners, according to unofficial figures.



(With inputs from AFP)