Saudi Arabia Executes 81 People In 1 Day For 'Terror Offences': Report

Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in one day. (Representational)

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences, exceeding the total number of executions in the kingdom in 2021.

The official Saudi Press Agency said those convicted were linked to "the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, the Huthis and other terrorist organisations", adding they were plotting attacks on vital places and smuggling weapons into the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)