Microsoft Is Going To Use AI In Everything, Says CEO Satya Nadella

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been "pretty stunning" but what humanity is going to see soon will be even more profound, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stressed.

Addressing thousands of partners at the ''Microsoft Inspire'' event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Mr Nadella said that the potential is for us to be able to turn every industry into an AI-first industry, be it healthcare or agriculture.

"We want to be able to make sure that they can take their data, in a secure, privacy-preserving way, and can work that into AI capabilities," he told the gathering.

"As we look forward, the opportunity for us to serve our customers in this new era of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge is far greater," Mr Nadella said.

According to him, Microsoft is going to infuse everything with AI.

"It''s going to have perception capability, language capability and autonomy that's going to be built into the applications going forward.

"Autonomy is not just about a few self-driving projects. This is about autonomy everywhere," the Microsoft CEO added.

On its Azure Cloud offerings, Mr Nadella said the computing needs will go far beyond the data centre.

"We are going to take Azure to Azure Stack, to Azure IoT Edge and to Azure Sphere. This is a ubiquitous, distributed computing fabric," he noted.

Mr Nadella said that Microsoft 365 will help customers have people-centred experiences rather than device-centred experiences.

The tech giant which has touched $800 billion valuation for the first time, was scheduled to release its quarterly results late on Thursday.