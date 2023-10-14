AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets A Warning For Making Political Speech In Court

Sanjay Singh's judicial custody has been extended till October 27.

A Delhi court warned Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh against using the courtroom to make political speeches. The Rouse Avenue Court issued a strongly-worded rejoinder while hearing a money laundering case against the AAP MP.

When Sanjay Singh brought up industrialist Gautam Adani's name in the courtroom, special judge MK Nagpal said, "If you've to give a speech about Adani and (PM Narendra) Modi, I'll ask for your production through video conferencing from now onwards."

In the courtroom, Mr Singh had vehemently alleged that the probe agencies did not work on his complaint against Mr Adani.

The court directed Mr Singh, accused in a case related to the Delhi liquor policy, to not talk about "unrelated matters" during the hearings.

The Rajya Sabha member also claimed that the ED did not ask him relevant questions during his custodial interrogation.

"All they asked is why did I take money from mother, why I sent Rs 10,000 to my wife's account. ED has become an entertainment department, lies after lies. I gave them a complaint against Adani but they did nothing," Singh told the judge.

After the hearing, the judge passed the order on the application moved by the ED, seeking his judicial custody for two weeks. Mr Singh's judicial custody has been extended till October 27.

Mr Singh was raided and taken into custody after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora - who later became an 'approver', and a font of information for the authorities.

The agency claims Sanjay Singh arranged the meeting between Dinesh Arora and Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Mr Sisodia was then the Delhi government's excise minister.

The Enforcement Directorate, which has filed three chargesheets so far, has never actually named Sanjay Singh as an accused nor summoned him to record a statement.

The agency did, however, refer to the AAP leader in its documents - something that sparked a massive political row of its own.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)