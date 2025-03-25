Advertisement

Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Han Jong-Hee Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Han Jong-hee was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Han Jong-Hee Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Han Jong-hee, Co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, was 63.
Seoul:

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that its co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee has died from cardiac arrest. Han was 63.

Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while another co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.

News of Han's death comes as Samsung faces rising competition from Chinese rivals in the smartphone market, as well as in its TV and other consumer electronics businesses. Samsung has also ceded its smartphone market crown to Apple.

Han died from cardiac arrest while receiving treatment at a hospital during time off, a company spokesperson said, adding that a successor had not yet been decided.

Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.

Han was appointed Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics in 2022, and one of the company's board members.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Samsung Co-ceo, Samsung Electronics, Han Jong-hee
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now