Sam Altman Says His Son's Progress Matters More For Him Than OpenAI's Success

OpenAI CEO and father to a newborn son, Sam Altman on Wednesday said that he is "very proud" of the scientific and technical accomplishments of his team but he is prouder of his own "preemie baby" for learning how to eat on his own.

Mr Altman's baby had been born prematurely and was undergoing treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). On Wednesday, the tech titan took to X and wrote, "Very proud of the OpenAI team for what is perhaps the most impressive scientific/technical breakthrough of recent decades. Thought that was the thing I'd always be most proud of in life. Turns out I am now more proud of a preemie baby for learning how to eat on his own!"

In a separate post, he added, "I realise I am getting neurochemically hacked here but I don't care, it's the best."

On February 23, Mr Altman penned an emotional note on X to announce the birth of his son. He said that even with the premature birth, which brings serious health risks for many babies, his son was fine.

"Welcome to the world, little guy!" the OpenAI CEO shared along with a photograph of a baby grasping an adult's finger. " He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love."

Altman is married to software engineer Oliver Mulherin. The couple has kept their private life away from the glare of media and their public appearances are rare - although they had attended the US State Dinner organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to US in 2023.