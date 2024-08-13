New York's Notorious 'Night-Life' Lawyer Found Dead In Car Outside Parents' Home

Salvatore Strazzullo, the New York City lawyer notorious for his colourful client roster and personal scandals, was found dead in his car outside his parents' Brooklyn home on Saturday. He was 52. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with his cause of death not yet determined, reported the NY Post.

'Night-Life Lawyer'

Strazzullo, who earned the nickname "Night-Life Lawyer" given his penchant for taking on cases involving celebrities and embarrassing circumstances, was facing multiple ongoing criminal cases for allegedly exploiting elderly clients out of millions of dollars.

Famous Clientele

In 2011, Strazzullo defended rapper Foxy Brown in a case where she was accused of flashing a neighbour she had been feuding with. Strazzullo was prepared to invoke "the underwear defence" if the case went to trial, arguing that his client had simply not worn underwear that day. The case, however, ended up getting dismissed.

In another case, Strazzullo represented Milana Dravnel, an exotic dancer who sued Oscar de la Hoya for $100 million in 2007. The case involved racy photos of the boxing legend in his underwear, which Ms Dravnel sold to a West Coast photo agency for $70,000. Mr De la Hoya's team claimed the photos were doctored.

Personal Scandals

The infamous lawyer faced numerous legal troubles, including allegations of sexual harassment and criminal charges for theft and fraud, throughout his career.

In 2011, Desiree DeMartino, a former paralegal and employee, pressed charges against Strazzullo for sexual harassment in Brooklyn Federal Court. The suit alleged that Strazzullo trapped Ms DeMartino in a conference room, pleasured himself in front of her, and committed other inappropriate acts, including forcibly kissing her and touching her breasts.

More recently, Strazzullo faced criminal charges for theft and fraud, accused of misusing his escrow account to fund a lavish lifestyle. In April, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez alleged that Strazzullo operated a Ponzi scheme, using funds from one client to pay off another while accumulating tens of thousands of dollars in charges at upscale restaurants and hotels. Prosecutors also alleged he spent the stolen funds on luxuries like a $100,000 BMW and a $13,000-per-month apartment.

Strazzullo pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of grand larceny and scheme to defraud, but the evidence against him was substantial. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez condemned Strazzullo's actions, stating he stole the "nest eggs" of senior citizens who trusted him.

At the time of his death, two criminal cases, including another alleged theft of $1.5 million from three clients, against Strazzullo were still pending.