Who Is Sachit Mehra, The Indo-Canadian President Of Trudeau's Liberal Party?

Sachit Mehra, the Indo-Canadian businessman who is the President of Canada's ruling Liberal Party, has been tasked with electing the new party leader after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday.

Mr Mehra, who secured the position by defeating former party president Mira Ahmad in 2023, has confirmed the contest will kick off this week.



Who is Sachit Mehra?



Sachit Mehra's connection to India runs deep through his family roots. His father, Kamal Mehra, moved from New Delhi to Canada in the 1960s, and the family's heritage is reflected in their business. They own the East India Company Restaurants, with locations in Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Having been part of the business since 1994, he has taken a hands-on role in managing the restaurant operations. He's been involved in community-building initiatives, business management and politics.

Mr Mehra describes himself as a “proud Liberal member, and volunteer from the prairies for over 32 years.”



How Sachit Mehra's role is crucial



The position of president is crucial for the Liberal Party's internal structure and electoral preparedness.

As the head of the party's national board of directors, Mr Mehra is tasked with boosting membership, overseeing fundraising efforts and ensuring the party remains election-ready.



After winning three consecutive general elections, the party faces a tall task of maintaining a support base amid growing competition from other political factions.



Sachit Mehra's professional background



Beyond his political role, Sachit Mehra is a businessman with nearly three decades of experience. As the manager and owner of the East India Company Restaurants, he has been involved in business development to daily operations. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been a part of the restaurant business since May 1994.



Mr Mehra's community involvement extends beyond his restaurant business. He previously served as the Chairman of Winnipeg Downtown Biz from 2013 to 2016, where he worked to promote economic development and improve the downtown area. Additionally, he chaired the Masala Mixer Event, a charity fundraiser that raised over $75,000 for the Victoria General Hospital and the Alzheimer's Association of Manitoba.