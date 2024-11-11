This Small City Is The ‘Eyeglasses Capital’ Of Japan: Why You Must Visit

Sabae, a small city in Japan's Fukui Prefecture, has earned the title ‘eyeglasses capital' for producing over 90% of the nation's frames. Sabae offers visitors an opportunity to explore the craft behind its spectacles.

The city's journey into the eyeglass industry began in 1905 when a local government official invited skilled artisans to the city to create new economic opportunities for farmers. This initiative has since flourished, and today, the city is home to over 100 companies specialising in eyeglass production, according to a report on CNN.

The process combines cutting-edge technology with the expertise of skilled artisans. That it is still largely manual sets the city apart from so many other parts of the world known for its expertise in the industry. Takeshi Yamae, a frame designer for the Japanese company Boston Club, says a single pair of glasses may need more than 200 steps. “From the time I start designing, to the time I have the perfect product, it takes more than a year. I start by thinking about who I want to wear it. I often get inspiration from very Japanese things, for example, houses, gardens and tableware,” Yamae says.

Why visit Sabae?

Though frames created by Sabae are found across Japan, there's something unique about the city and seeing the process firsthand. Some artisans who work on the frame production process focus exclusively on one expertise throughout their careers, including machine cutting, polishing or nose pad attachment.

“Everyone in factories in Sabae wants to make beautiful, high-quality products that can be used around the world,” Yamae adds.

The Megane Museum in Sabae offers visitors an in-depth look at the craft, with displays illustrating the numerous stages of frame creation. The museum also hosts workshops where tourists can design and create their frames — an ideal souvenir. For those short on time, the museum shop offers thousands of frames from around 50 local manufacturers.

Apart from this, visitors can also explore the city's eyewear-themed street signs, exhibits, and events, further cementing Sabae's reputation as the eyeglasses capital.

Recent upgrades to transportation have made it simpler than ever to visit Sabae. A new bullet train extension, launched in 2024, connects the Hokuriku region with Tokyo, making Sabae and Fukui province more accessible to international tourists. The extension includes a stop at Fukui Station, where visitors can easily reach Sabae.