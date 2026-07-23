Saadia Zahidi Becomes First Woman Chief Of International Aviation Body

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Saadia Zahidi as its next Director General, replacing Willie Walsh who is set to take over the reins of IndiGo as CEO next month.

Zahidi, who holds Swiss and Pakistani nationalities, will be the first woman DG of IATA, which represents more than 370 airlines.

She is currently with the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board.

In a release, IATA said Zahidi would be the ninth Director General and the first woman appointed to hold the position and would take charge from November 1.

Walsh will conclude his duties on July 31.

"The IATA Board of Directors has appointed Sandrine Le Borgne, IATA's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Services, as Interim Director General for the intervening period," the release said.

Zahidi said she looks forward to working closely with the member airlines, governments and the ecosystem of partners to build on IATA's remarkable foundation, ensuring aviation continues to connect the world while embracing innovation, strengthening resilience and advancing sustainable growth.

"Together, we can expand the benefits of connectivity to more people and economies around the world. My top priority will be working with the IATA team and with the industry to build aviation's future together," she said.

Zahidi has spent more than two decades at the World Economic Forum, where she served as Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board. She founded and currently heads its Centre for the New Economy and Society.

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