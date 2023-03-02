S Jaishankar, China Foreign Minister Discuss Border Peace On G20 Sidelines

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas," S. Jaishankar said.

They also discussed the G20 agenda.

New Delhi:

The foreign ministers of India and China discussed bilateral "challenges" on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

Relations between India and China have soured since hand-to-hand combat and scuffles between border troops first broke out in 2020.

