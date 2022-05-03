Nurse Who Lost Legs In Ukraine Landmine Blast Shares Dance With Husband

Oksana dancing with her husband Viktor at a hospital in Lviv.

A nurse in Ukraine who lost her legs in a landmine explosion has shared a video of her first dance with her husband. The heartwarming video has been shot at a hospital in Lviv where the two got married.

The nurse, 23-year-old Oksana, was walking with her husband Viktor in her hometown of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region on March 27 when she stepped on a landmine.

A nurse from Lysychansk, who has lost both legs on a russian mine, got married in Lviv. On March 27, Victor and Oksana were coming back home, when a russian mine exploded. The man was not injured, but Oksana's both legs were torn off by the explosion. pic.twitter.com/X1AQNwKwyu — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) May 2, 2022

The bride lost her legs and four fingers on her left hand when the landmine exploded.

According to Lviv Medical Association (LMA), the couple were "on a familiar path" when the incident took place. The LMA further said that she turned to warn Viktor, seconds before the explosion.

Viktor escaped unhurt.

Oksana underwent four surgeries after being evacuated to Dnipro. After her wounds healed, doctors started preparing her limbs for prosthetics, according to Sky News.

She reached Lviv four days ago for a procedure to fit prosthetics. It was in the western Ukrainian city that both Oksana and Viktor decide to tie the knot.

The video of their dance was caught on camera by a volunteer at the hospital.

The beautiful footage shows Viktor holding Oksana aloft in a warm embrace as the camera moves with them. A smiling Oksana is seen thanking the people present in the hospital room who applause at the sweet gesture.

The video was also shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Parliament, which described it as the culmination of a “very special love story”.

"Life should not be postponed until later, decided Oksana and Victor, who in six years together never found time for marriage," the Lviv Medical Association said.

The association bought wedding rings for the couple and a white dress for Oksana. The cake was prepared by the volunteers at the hospital. The wedding celebration took place on the ward of the surgery centre.

"True Love,conquers All. They will be very happy together. My best wishes to them both," said a user on Twitter. "Love..the most beautiful sentiment. Wishing you a long, happy life," tweeted another.

Oksana is now preparing to travel to Germany with her husband for further treatment.