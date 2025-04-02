Russian Woman Who Asked Soldier Husband To Rape Ukrainian Women Jailed

A Russian woman has been sentenced to prison after urging her husband, a Russian soldier, to rape Ukrainian women during the ongoing war, according to Russian newspaper Pravda. The sentence comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been marked by widespread atrocities, including death, destruction, and numerous war crimes. The woman's actions have drawn significant attention as part of the broader human rights violations taking place in the region.

The newspaper reported, quoting Radio Liberty, that Olga Bykovskaya, a Russian citizen who urged her husband, a Russian soldier, to rape Ukrainian women, has been convicted in absentia of violating the laws and customs of war and sentenced to five years in prison by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

In April 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) released audio of an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife. The woman gave her husband permission to rape Ukrainian women as long as he "uses protection".

Journalists from the Ukrainian and Russian services of Radio Liberty identified the couple as Olga and Roman Bykovsky, who live in Feodosia, occupied Crimea.

The Russian woman was served with a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war and put on the international wanted list. Ukrainian law enforcement officers completed the investigation and filed an indictment against Olga Bykovskaya (Pinyasova) with the court in December 2022.