Russian Soldier Dies After Killing And Eating His Comrade To Survive Ukraine War: Report

A Russian soldier on the frontlines in Ukraine died after killing a comrade and eating his corpse in a desperate attempt to survive wartime conditions, according to the Kyiv Post. The incident came to light after Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence allegedly intercepted a phone call between two Russian soldiers discussing the gruesome story of the cannibalistic 'Brelok', who killed his countryman 'Foma'. "Brelok f***ing ate him, f*** me... nobody went anywhere. Brelok took him out and then ate him for f***ing two weeks," the first caller said, per the New York Post.

"No f***ing way... Holy shit... F*** my bald skull. Was Brelok really found as a 200?" the other person replied, using Soviet era slang for a soldier found killed in action. "Yeah, they say he was a 200. He ate his comrade. So yeah... something to think about. I was shocked myself," the caller concluded, per the Post.

'Berlok' was later found dead, according to the outlet.

Russia has reportedly recruited criminals, including murderers and convicted cannibals, to fight in Ukraine.

According to the Moscow Times, Denis Gorin from Sakhalin, who killed four people and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2012, ate part of the body of one of his victims. He was released in 2023 to fight for Russia in the Ukraine war. He served in the ranks of Storm-Z and was injured during a battle, after which President Vladimir Putin granted him a pardon. This enabled Gorin to return to his hometown as a free man.

Another criminal, Nikolay Ogolobiak, convicted of killing two young women and cooking their organs in 2008, was released in 2023 to fight for Russia. Convict Dmitry Malyshev, who was jailed for killing three men and pan-frying one of their hearts, was also sent to the frontlines.

This comes as Russia continues to pound Ukraine. Earlier this week, Russia launched a major missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least 14 people and wounding several others. The attack occurred as world leaders gathered in Canada for the Group of Seven (G7) meeting.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that 27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire. "Residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit, he said, adding that 30 apartments were destroyed in a single residential block. "The deaths have risen to 14 people. As of now, 44 people have been injured in Kyiv," Klymenko added.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence units had repelled an attack on the city by two Ukrainian drones. The city's airports were briefly closed.