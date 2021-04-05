Russia's Vladimir Putin Signs Law Allowing Him To Serve 2 More Terms

Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, giving himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036.
The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill Monday, according to a copy posted on the government's legal information portal.
