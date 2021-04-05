Russia's Vladimir Putin Signs Law Allowing Him To Serve 2 More Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, giving himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill Monday, according to a copy posted on the government's legal information portal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)