Mikhail Mishustin confirmed the news over a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members.

"I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive," PM Mishustin said in a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a deputy takes his place while he self-isolates.

