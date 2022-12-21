Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile: Putin Says 'No Equivalent In World'

He said this during a meeting with his country's high-ranking officers.

The Russian navy will have the new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in early January, one the weapons Moscow has developed in recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today.

"Beginning January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said during a meeting with his country's high-ranking officers amid the Ukraine military offensive.

