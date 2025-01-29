Tucker Carlson, a prominent US journalist and conservative commentator, sparked intense debate on Monday with his explosive claim that the Joe Biden administration had attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson made this allegation on his podcast, "The Tucker Carlson Show," without providing concrete evidence to support his assertion.

Carlson's statement has ignited a firestorm of reactions, with the Kremlin responding to the claim. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, emphasised that the Russian President is well-protected from potential threats, but he refrained from confirming or denying any alleged US attempts to target Putin.

🇺🇸🇷🇺 Tucker Carlson said that the Biden administration tried to kill Vladimir Putin



The goal is to start World War III and sow chaos. Carlson said this during an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi. pic.twitter.com/k7STerZxFg — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) January 28, 2025

"The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection. This concerns first and foremost the head of the state", Peskov said.

However, Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin adopted a more forceful tone, warning that any plot to assassinate Putin would have catastrophic consequences, including the possibility of nuclear war.

Volodin took to Telegram to express his outrage, stating, "The plot to assassinate Putin, mere discussions of it is a crime, a serious threat to global security, a direct path to nuclear war. All international institutions should view it as a basis for an investigation." He also urged the Russian people to recognise the gravity of the challenges and threats facing their country.

This is not the first time that allegations of a US plot to kill Putin have surfaced. In September 2022, Newsweek cited Pentagon sources suggesting that the US Department of Defense had considered a decapitation strike against Putin as a non-nuclear military option in response to his nuclear threats. Russia had dismissed this claim as "delusional."

Volodin has linked Carlson's claim to other incidents, including attempts to attack Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. He also referenced an attack on former US President Donald Trump during his election campaign, suggesting that these events are part of a larger pattern.

As the controversy surrounding Carlson's claim continues to unfold, Volodin has urged special services to remain vigilant, emphasising the gravity of the threats facing Russia. "We must understand the challenges and dangers we are dealing with," he said. "That means we must feel our responsibility."

