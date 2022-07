Russian President Vladimir launched an invasion of Ukraine in March earlier this year.

Russian police on Sunday detained journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live TV broadcast to denounce the military action in Ukraine, her lawyer said.

"Marina has been detained," her entourage said in a message posted on the journalist's Telegram account. "There is no information on where she is."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)