Russian Foreign Minister Says No G20 Joint Declaration, Blames West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said there will be no joint G20 statement. (File)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Group of 20 talks would not issue a joint declaration with host India instead releasing a summary.

"The declaration was blocked and the outcome of the discussion will be described in the summary that the Indian presidency would speak about," Lavrov told reporters through an interpreter after the talks in New Delhi.

Thursday's meeting has been dominated by the Ukraine war.

Discussions over the joint statement faltered on several issues including Russia's insistence on an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline last year, Lavrov said.

Russia and Western countries have traded accusations of responsibility for the September explosions.

But so far investigations by Swedish, Danish and German authorities have not pinned the blame on any one country or actor.

"We speak about manners. Well, our Western counterparts have gotten really bad with these," Lavrov said after Thursday's talks.

"They are not thinking of diplomacy anymore; they now only deal in blackmail and threatening everyone else."

