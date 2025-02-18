Advertisement

Russian Delegation Lands In Saudi Arabia For Talks With US: Report

The Rossiya 24 news channel showed the officials disembarking a plane in the Saudi capital Riyadh. "The main thing is to begin a real normalisation of relations between us and Washington," Ushakov told a reporter after landing.

Moscow:

A Russian delegation including foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has arrived in Saudi Arabia for high-level talks with US officials, Russian state TV reported Monday.

The Rossiya 24 news channel showed the officials disembarking a plane in the Saudi capital Riyadh. "The main thing is to begin a real normalisation of relations between us and Washington," Ushakov told a reporter after landing.

