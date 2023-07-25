Russian Defence Minister To Vist Pyongyang For Korean War Anniversary

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. (File)

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea for Korean War armistice anniversary celebrations, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, a sign it appears to be reopening its borders to high-level visitors after a lengthy pandemic closure.

"A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency said, a day after it confirmed a Chinese delegation would also attend the event on Thursday.

