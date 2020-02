Russian court fined Facebook over data breach (Representational)

A Russian court on Thursday fined social media company Twitter 4 million roubles ($62,845) for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Twitter for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)