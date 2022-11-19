Russian Cosmonauts Spacewalk Outside Space Station Orbiting Above Brazil

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin work on the outside of the Rassvet module.

On November 17, two Russian cosmonauts ventured outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a nearly seven hour spacewalk. The walk took place for some hardware transfers and electronics connections on the International Space Station.

In the video shared by the space station on Instagram, the cosmonauts can be seen walking in space. However, it does appear that they are floating as the Earth is seen in the background.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, they wrote, "Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were conducting the first of four Russian maintenance spacewalks planned before the end of the year on Nov. 17, 2022, as the station orbited 260 miles above the coast of Brazil. The duo from Roscosmos prepared a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module."

According to NASA, it was the third spacewalk in Mr Prokopyev's career, and the first for Mr Petelin. It was the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.

The space agency also added that Mr Prokopyev and Mr Petelin completed their major objective, preparing a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 4.3 lakh views and 96,000 likes. Many users were stunned to see the view from space.

One user wrote, "A view of a lifetime."

"Space walks are about the coolest thing ever," said a second person.

"They're so brave! It must be freaking scary to be out there," said a third user.

A fourth user commented, "That must be so awesome to do even if it's to do maintenance or when installing modules but I can also imagine it being a bit scary as well though."