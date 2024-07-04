Russian Armour-Piercing Tank Rounds To Be Made In India, Says Moscow Firm

Moscow has long supplied the Indian military with equipment.

Russia's vast state-owned Rostec corporation said on Thursday that its weapons export unit had organised the production in India of armour-piercing rounds for Russian-made battle tanks.

Rostec issued its statement ahead of a July 8-9 visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The "Mango" projectiles that will be made in India are designed to be fired from the guns of T-72 and T-90 tanks which India's land forces use, Rostec said.

"The rounds allow you to hit modern tanks equipped with combined protection. Various modifications of these combat vehicles are in service with India," it said in its statement.

Rostec said it also had plans to localise the production of gunpowder in India as part of the Indian government's drive to have more foreign goods made in India.

