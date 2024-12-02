Russian Actress Dies After Being Swept Away By Wave While Doing Yoga On Thai Island

Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya has died after being swept away by a giant wave while practising yoga on a beach on Koh Samui Island, Thailand, Metro reported. The 24-year-old was on vacation with her boyfriend when the incident occurred. A video capturing her final moments before the wave struck has been widely shared, showing her engrossed in meditation when the wave unexpectedly pulled her into the sea. A bystander attempted to rescue her, but unfortunately, failed to save her. Her body was later recovered a few kilometres away from the spot where she was swept away.

The Russian tourist had previously expressed her deep love for the exact spot where the accident occurred. She had repeatedly visited the particular location during her trips to the island, which she fondly referred to as her "home" and "the best place on earth". Admiring the place, she wrote on social media, "I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, the universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy. I'm happy."

On the day of the tragic incident, Ms Belyatskaya had travelled to the Lad Ko Viewpoint to admire the waves, arriving in a red car captured on CCTV. She then appeared to walk alone to the rocks, retrieving a pink foam mat from her car's trunk. The mat was later spotted floating in the turbulent waters off Koh Samui.

Rescue teams responded swiftly, arriving within 15 minutes of the actress being swept into the sea. However, the intense conditions hindered their efforts, and they were unable to save her.

Chaiyaporn Subprasert, the head of the Samui Rescue Centre, stated that warning systems were in place across the beaches of Koh Samui, aimed at alerting visitors of potential hazards and dangers. He said, "During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming. While the incident's location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge."