Who Was Kamilla Belyatskaya, Russian Actor Swept Away By Giant Wave

A 24-year-old Russian actress died after being swept away by a massive wave while she was practising yoga on a cliff in Koh Samui, Thailand. Reports indicate that the incident occurred on November 29. A video, capturing the tragic moment, showed Kamilla Belyatskaya dragged by the wave from the cliff into the sea.

Who was Kamilla Belyatskaya?

Kamilla Belyatskaya hailed from Novosibirsk, Russia, and was fond of the Thai island Koh Samui. During her time there, she expressed admiration for the location on social media. In one of her posts, she shared, "I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy. I'm happy!"

Earlier footage also showed Ms Belyatskaya soaking up the sun at the cliffside location where she died. On the day of her death, she had reportedly driven there alone to enjoy the ocean's view. Security cameras recorded her moments before the accident, capturing her taking a pink foam mat out of her car and making her way to the edge of the promontory.

The accident occurred as Kamilla Belyatskaya meditated on a pink yoga mat positioned on a cliffside.

Her fiance, Grigorii Anokhim, was with her in Thailand, though he learned of her death through social media. "On the day of the accident, my girlfriend said she was going to play tennis, but I did not know that she had stopped by to relax at the Lad Koh viewpoint," Anokhim told local outlets.

The couple had been together for more than five years and were preparing for their wedding, which was planned to take place in mid-December in Russia. Their pre-wedding photos had already been shot.

The deadly wave struck while Kamilla Belyatskaya meditated. A person bravely attempted to rescue her, diving into the sea to bring her to safety. Unfortunately, the rescue was unsuccessful, and the outcome of the rescuer remains unknown. Emergency services arrived shortly after the incident but were unable to save Belyatskaya. Her body was later found about two-thirds of a mile from the site.