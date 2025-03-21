Advertisement

Putin's Order Not To Strike Ukraine Energy Targets Still 'In Force': Kremlin

The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's order not to strike energy targets in Ukraine was still in force, despite Kyiv accusing Moscow of breaking the truce several times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow:

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order is in force and the Russian armed forces are refraining from strikes on energy facilities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
 

