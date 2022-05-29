Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Ukraine's East For First Time Since War

Volodymyr Zelensky visited Eastern Ukraine on his trip to Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region, from where Moscow retreated in recent weeks.

Zelensky's office posted a video on Telegram of him wearing a bullet-proof vest and being shown heavily destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and its surroundings.

"2,229 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv and the region. We will restore, rebuild and bring back life. In Kharkiv and all other towns and villages where evil came," the post said.

