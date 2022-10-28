Putin's Talk Of Possible Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine Is 'Dangerous': Joe Biden

Biden said if Putin has no intention then why does he keep talking about nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment in a speech on Thursday that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said.

